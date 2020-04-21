Home

John Charles Aubert Obituary
John Charles "Kool-Aid" Aubert, 68, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 5:59 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

No public arrangements will be conducted.

He is survived by his sons, Jonathan McGuire (Alisha) and Cedgric Aubert; stepchildren, Christopher and Lamoomba McGuire; 17 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Charlie Aubert (Linda), Bernard and Glen Johnson (Glenda), Darrell Jefferson (Lynette) and John Morgan (Ella); sister, Rosemary Johnson; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Sr. and Rosalie Williams; brothers, Frank and Leonard Johnson; paternal grandparents, Lawrence and Zenobia Aubert; maternal grandparents, Harrison and Mary Williams; and companion, Cynthia McGuire.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
