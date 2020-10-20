John Chauvin
John Chauvin, age 73, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 7:20 a.m. He was a native and resident of Houma, La.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 beginning at 9:00 am until a Liturgy of the Word Service at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in St. Elie Cemetery in Chauvin, LA.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Wilery John Chauvin and Ula Marie Lirette Chauvin; sister, Yvonne Chauvin.
John was a parishioner of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. He was retired from Quality Shipyard. He was a member of Shady Acers Senior Center. He enjoyed listening to Elvis and the Beatles, and spending time with family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all whose hearts he touched.
