John Clarence Lachico Sr. Obituary
John Clarence Lachico Sr., 78, a native of Dulac and resident of Bayou Black, passed away on Feb. 27, 2019.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 4, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Houma. The burial will follow in Bayou Black Cemetery in Houma.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elvira Lachico; son, John Lachico Jr.; daughter, Rosalinda Authement; brothers, Douglas and James Lachico; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Israel and Bertha Scott Lachico; daughter, Cynthia Asuncion; grandchild, John Eric Lachico; brothers, Jessie and Roger Lachico; and sisters, Jeanette Scott and Bessie Neal.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019
