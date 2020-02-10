Home

John Curtis Morvant Obituary
John "Johnny" Curtis Morvant, 64, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Feb. 8, 2020. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at St. John Catholic Church in Thibodaux, with mass at 11 a.m. A private burial will follow.

He is survived by his two children, Wesley Curtis Morvant (Shayna) and Whitney Morvant Rust (Dusty); five grandchildren, Preston Curtis and Hayes Albert Morvant, Wyatt Richard, Charlotte Lindley, and Eliza Anne Rust; special friend, Joan Thibodaux; and six siblings, Martha Morvant, Richard Morvant Jr. (Susan), William Morvant (Rhonda), Elise Morvant (Debra), Anne Morvant (Christian), and Denise Brown (Mike); along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Richard Albert Morvant Sr. and June Paine Morvant; and three siblings, Mary Linda Morvant, Louis Henry Morvant, and Lawrence Daniel Morvant.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to E. D. White Memorial Fund, 555 Cardinal Drive, Thibodaux, LA 70301.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
