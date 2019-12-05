|
|
John "John Boy" Dandridge departed this life on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at Legacy Nursing Home in Plaquemine. He was 64, and a native and resident of Belle Rose.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Greater Israel Baptist Church in Belle Rose. Burial in the Church Cemetery.
John is survived by his brothers, Earl Sr. (Catherine), Lloyd (Mary), Henry, Lloyd III, Ronnie Dandridge and Charles Lacey (Rose); and sisters Brenda Jackson (Arthur), Peggy Ross and Stacy Smith (Chris).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Lloyd Dandridge Sr.; sisters, Samantha Lacey and Mary Dandridge; and brother, Edmond Dandridge.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019