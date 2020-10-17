1/1
John David Bolduc
1968 - 2020
John David Bolduc
John David Bolduc, age 52, was born on February 2, 1968 and went home to his heavenly father on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. John was a native of Portland, Maine and a longtime resident of Houma, Louisiana.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home in the Magnolia Chapel on Monday, October 19, 2020 beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the recitation of the rosary at 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.
John is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Amy Hebert Bolduc; son, Scott John Bolduc; daughters, Madeline and Natalie Bolduc of Houma, LA; mother, Catherine Fasulo Bolduc; brothers, Michael Bolduc and wife Pam, Patrick Bolduc and wife Savannah, and Scott Bolduc and sister, Andrea Reilly, who all reside in Portland, Maine; brothers-in-law, Steve Hebert and wife Kim, Louis Hebert and wife Kate, David Hebert and wife Terri; sister-in-law, Ellen Blanchard and husband Bill; John is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
John is preceded in death by his father, E. David Bolduc.
John battled multiple myeloma with such dignity. His quiet grace and quick wit and humor along with his strong Catholic faith brought him to his final resting place with our Lord and Savior. His faith and family were the most important to him.
This quiet husband, father, uncle, brother, and son always portrayed such a humble and spiritual nature that brought everyone's ear closer. You knew the conversation was of importance to him.
John proudly served our country in the U.S. Army, serving in desert storm.
The family would like to thank Dr. Frits Van Rhee, Dr. Diane Glendenning, APN; Infusion 4 Clinic Nurses from the University of Arkansas Medical Services Myeloma Clinic; Mary Bird Perkins of Houma and TGMC, and the many medical professionals that provided him with care and comfort during his eleven year battle with cancer. The family is eternally grateful for the village of people who have been with them for the past eleven years throughout John's illness.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to University of Arkansas Medical Services Myeloma Clinic (UAMS) 4301 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205
Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of John Bolduc.
To send condolences please visit www.chauvinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Houma Today from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home
OCT
19
Rosary
11:30 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home
OCT
19
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
St. Francis de Sales Cathedral
11 entries
October 16, 2020
Amy, I am so sorry to hear of your husband's passing. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. All my love, Leah Yancey
Leah Yancey
Friend
October 16, 2020
Dear Amy and children. So sorry about John. He was always such a great guy. I'm sorry he had to battle his illness for so long. I. Have prayed for him and my Uncle Dave for so long. The only thing that gives a glimmer of hope is John will be with his father and my grandparents; so many others. I believe they all wait and have a celebration when you arrive. I wish I was there to give you all a hug. You all will be in my thoughts. I know it will be hard on you all but know that there is a lot of love here in Maine for you all Your cousin Karen
Karen White Gadbois
Family
October 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.Im so sorry for your loss.
Loretta and Hank Thompson
Friend
October 16, 2020
Amy and family
We are so sorry to hear of John’s passing. Our prayers are with all of you during this time. Please if there is anything in the near future you may need we are here for you
Much love
Holly and Paul
Holly Ritter
Family
October 16, 2020
Any, I was very sad to hear of Johns death. I feel like I was so close to him and his courageous battle with the dread disease of cancer. Each morning when I sat in the quiet of my home and said my morning prayers, I said Johns name and prayed for his health and his family. It was a long, hard battle and you and he went thru it with such faith and love. I will continue to pray for you and your precious family. Gods love and grace will comfort you in the coming months. Carol Dillon
Carol Dillon
Friend
October 16, 2020
Man of character, charm, wit and wisdom. So fortunate and blessed to have crossed paths with you through the Contech family and truly thankful for the impact you've had on all of us. You will be missed but never forgotten.
Max Baldwin
Coworker
October 16, 2020
My deepest condolences to John’s wife, children, mother & siblings... all who know him are better for it!
B. Keith Harper
Friend
October 16, 2020
October 16, 2020
Amy & kids,
Just wanted you to know how honored I felt to know & care for John while I was employed at UAMS Myeloma Clinic. He was just a shining example to all the myeloma patients, physicians & nurses as I never saw him without kind words and a smile on his face-even in the midst of his own personal trials & tribulations. Prayers to you all during this most difficult time. Respectfully, Connie Roach RN
Connie Roach
Friend
October 16, 2020
Johnny-Boy was one of my very best friends in the whole world. The days we worked together at Schlumberger were some of the most exciting and memorable of my life. He was a coworker, a friend, a roommate and a brother to me. He was always a phone call or e-mail away for a good laugh and alignment on politics or family matters. I don't have a lot of friends I can honestly say I love, love like a brother, John was one of the very few.

John Bolduc was a great man, father and friend. The world is a little darker and the colors of life are a little less brilliant without this light in it. I'll miss greatly him but we will meet again and I look foreward to that day.
Danny Sparling
Friend
October 15, 2020
Amy, Scott, and the girls, so sorry for the loss of your beloved husband and father. We are thinking about and praying for all of you.
The Serignes
Classmate
