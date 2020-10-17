Dear Amy and children. So sorry about John. He was always such a great guy. I'm sorry he had to battle his illness for so long. I. Have prayed for him and my Uncle Dave for so long. The only thing that gives a glimmer of hope is John will be with his father and my grandparents; so many others. I believe they all wait and have a celebration when you arrive. I wish I was there to give you all a hug. You all will be in my thoughts. I know it will be hard on you all but know that there is a lot of love here in Maine for you all Your cousin Karen

Karen White Gadbois

