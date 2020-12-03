1/
John "Cowboy" DeHart Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John "Cowboy" DeHart, Sr.
John "Cowboy" DeHart Sr., 58, born in Bayou DuLarge and a long-time resident of Bayou Vista, was called to his Heavenly Home, on Friday October 9,2020, while surrounded by his loving family and friends.
John took pride in his work as a welder before becoming disabled. In his days of retirement, John enjoyed fishing, boat riding and eating all the boiled crabs he could get! John had a love hate relationship with WWE Wrestling and would threaten to throw the tv out the door when wrestling wasn't his way. John mostly liked to relax while enjoying life, sometimes a little too relaxed. So relaxed that John had the only stove that could take 24 hours to boil water! John loved telling stories of his childhood of being down the bayou or on their family's shrimp boat to everyone he loved.
John will always be loved and remembered by his two sons: John P. DeHart Jr. and Earl E. DeHart. One daughter Riva D. Justilian and spouse Steven. Two step children Vincent DeHart and Victoria Trejo and spouse Robert. 5 Grandchildren: Amie, Kassidee, Preston, Victor and Amelia. Two brothers Joseph DeHart and spouse Theresa, Edwin DeHart and spouse Pam. One sister Virgie DeHart. Two sister in laws: Penny Hargrove and Crystal DeHart. His two former spouses and friends Paula Porche and Tammy Rice. Followed by numerous nieces , nephews, and cousins.
John was reunited at the golden gates with his parents; Ernest and Virginia ( LeBouf ) DeHart, four brothers Wayne, Rusty, Chris, and Keith "T-Boy" DeHart. One sister Rose Marie and 4 angel grand babies.
A memorial visitation will be held for John on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 5pm until time of memorial services at 6:30pm at Hargrave Funeral Home.
In Lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted to help cover cost of services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hargrave Funeral Home
1031 Victor II Blvd
Morgan City, LA 70380
9853848605
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved