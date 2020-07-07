1/1
John Ellis Jefferson Sr.
John Ellis Jefferson, Sr., 75, a native of Columbia, Miss., and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 1 p.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 10, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 230 S Hollywood Road in Houma. A one hour viewing will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, at Lee's Chapel Baptist Church, 186 Hobgood Road in Tylertown, Miss., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his sons, Darrell and John Jefferson, Jr. (Kendra) and Kenneth Brown; daughters, Naquada Jefferson and Destiny Sylve (Michael); 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, John Earl (Elizabeth), L.T. Jefferson, James Jefferson (Gloria), and Randy Jefferson (Juanita); and sisters, Ollie McMillon (Larry) and Tiffany Smith.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Willie Stean Jefferson; parents, Earnest and Melissa Cowart Jefferson; brother, George Jefferson; sisters, Lissa Lee Smith, Betty and Bobbie Jean Jefferson; paternal grandparents, Oscar Jefferson and Vida Anthony; and maternal grandparents, Ellis and Beaulah Cowart.

He was a retired welder with Delta Shipyard. He was also a proud member of the Terrebonne Parish Men's Day Association, Blaine C. Clay Lodge #14 F & AM, Samuel Wright Chapter #40 Holy Rosary Arch Mason, Lawrence Ketchens Commandery #18 Knights Templar, John Parsons Consistory #170 33rd, Platta Temple AEAONMS, and the Houma Shrine Club.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.


Published in Houma Today from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
