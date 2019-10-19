Houma Today Obituaries
|
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
John Blanchard
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Francis de Sales Cathedral
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Francis de Sales Cathedral
John Howard Blanchard Jr.


1939 - 2019
John Howard Blanchard Jr. Obituary
John Howard Blanchard Jr., 80, met Jesus at 8:27 a.m. Wednesday Oct. 16, 2019. He was a native and resident of Houma, La.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, from 10 a.m. until Service time at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral. Mass of Christian burial will be at 12 p.m. at the Cathedral with burial to follow in Terrebonne Memorial Park.

John is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Bonnie Breaux Blanchard; son, John B. Blanchard and wife Joann; daughter, Maria Blanchard husband Perry Acosta; grandchildren, Katie Lirette (Barry), Keely Alexander (Charlie), John N. Blanchard (Ashley), Joshua Blanchard (Alaina); Zachary Acosta; great grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kaden, Alisha, Branson, Sean, John A., Kullen, William, John D, Kohen, Lydia, Joshua, Bree; brother, Thomas Blanchard (Agnes); sister, Susan Fournier (Tommy);

John was preceded in death by his parents, John Howard Blanchard Sr. and Beatrice Smith Blanchard; son, Shawn Blanchard; grandson, Will Radau IV; brother, Timmy Blanchard.

John was the owner of Blanchard Dental Laboratory and was also a proud veteran of the United States Army.

John was a Roman Catholic parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral.

John was an avid collector of vintage toys.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He will forever be loved, and his life will live on in the memories of all those he loved.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of John Blanchard Jr.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019
