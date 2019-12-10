|
John I Bergeron, 85, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Dec. 9, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Avenue in Gray.
He is survived by his son, Michael David Bergeron; daughters, Cindy D. Bergeron and Myra Gautreaux; grandchildren, Lucas Bergeron, Jessica Guidry, Kenni Bergeron, Kelsey Bergeron and Paul Guidry; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years Lillian L Bergeron; daughter, Sheila Alldredge; son, Kenneth Bergeron; and grandson, Rusty Bouldin;
He loved fishing, helping others and taking care of mom.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Gray is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019