|
|
John J. Himel, 79, a native and resident of Labadieville, passed away on Dec. 4, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 at St. Philomena Church in Labadieville. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Lou Boudreaux Himel; his daughter, Angel Desormeaux and husband, Brian; grandson Gavin Desormeaux; godchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins and his special companion, Snowflake, a.k.a. "Ace."
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney "Pete" and Marie "Sue" Gauthreaux Himel; grandson Regan John Desormeaux; in-laws Clarence and Lizzie Boudreaux; and sister Nora Himel Tardiff.
The family would like to extend their heart-filled gratitude to the staff of Audubon Nursing Home, the staff of Family Dr. Clinic of Thibodaux, Dr. Vander, Dr. Frey and Dr. Patten, and the staff of CIS of Thibodaux, as well the ICU Staff of Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
John loved hunting and fishing, and passed that passion on to his grandson, Gavin. He will be missed by many.
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019