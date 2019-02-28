John J. Matherne, age 90, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Chateau Terrebonne Health Care. He was a native of Montegut and a resident of Houma. John left this world behind to be reunited with his Lord and Savior and his wife of 29 years, Alice F. Matherne.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until the Liturgy of the Word at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, at Chauvin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Bayou Black Cemetery.



John is survived by his son, Clint Matherne (James Guillot); daughter, Julie Bourg; grandchildren, Christopher Matherne (Kristi), Kristina Theriot, and Aaron Bourg; and great-grandchildren, Bradley, Aerial, and Christopher Jr.



He is also survived by his longtime companion, Genese LeCompte.



John was preceded in death by his wife, Alice F. Matherne; parents, Warner and Mineola Hebert Matherne; brother, Oliver Matherne; and sisters, Emma Chafin, Alea Dupre, Anna Mae Nelton, and Rosalie Pace.



The family would like to thank Chateau Terrebonne Health Care for their care and compassion.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019