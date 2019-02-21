John James Clune Sr., a native of Manhattan, New York, and longtime resident of Houma, went to be with his Savior on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.



Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, February 22, at St. Gregory Church in Houma. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., with a private burial to follow.



He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gretchen; his sister, Virginia Ryan; his children, Jay and wife, Allison; Bridget Breaux and husband, Doug; Kerry Diebold and husband, Mark; and Jenny Kilbourn and husband, Brad; and his grandchildren who he loved more than his own life, Gabrielle, Cullen, Keely, Connor, Joshua, Caroline, Sean, Cason, Ryan, Molly, and Keaton; he also adored his 4-legged grandkids: Pepper, Max, Boots, Lulu, and Thunder (and those that had passed, Holly, Freckles, Sasha, Oscar and Molly). His family always said that "Disney World" had arrived for the dogs when Papa came.



He was preceded in death by his father, John Clune; his mother, Bridget Browne Clune; his sister, Anne Higgins; his brother, Joseph Clune; and his sister, Margaret Clune; and his beloved cat, Maxi.



John was proud of his Irish heritage. He fought in the Korean War as a corporal in the 2nd Infantry Division, Heavy Mortar Company. He played basketball in the Army and received numerous MVP and All-Tournament Awards. After the war, he headed south to play basketball at LSU where he then met Gretchen. Eventually settling in Houma, he worked for the government for many years and then enjoyed a long career at McDermott Inc. in Amelia. After retiring from McDermott, he worked as a loan executive for United Way for South Louisiana. He was awarded the Louisiana Volunteer Service Award for his service to the South Louisiana community. A few days before he passed, he told his family, as he had so many times before, that he truly loved and missed working for the United Way.



John loved his family first and foremost. His children, and especially grandchildren, were the thing that he lived for every day. He was the best father his kids could ask for, and he instilled that love of family in all of his children. John was a longtime runner and basketball player. He was a proud half-marathoner, marathoner, triathlete, and member of the Senior Olympics Basketball Team. He also loved to swim. John stayed active until his body just wouldn't allow it any longer. Throughout his kids' lives, he enjoyed family vacations and watching sporting events, whether it is his beloved Colonels, Tigers or Vandebilt Terriers. He spent his best years traveling to watch his kids play sports, all the way from TPR up through college. He was also a proud member of the VFW.



In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to United Way for South Louisiana, 600 Academy Street, Houma, LA 70360; www.uwsla.com.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019