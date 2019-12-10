|
John Joseph Davis, age 85, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Dec. 8, 2019. He was a native and a resident of Bayou Blue.
John is survived by his wife of 60 years, Pamela Boudreaux Davis; his daughters, Donna Boothe (Timothy) of Lynchburg, VA; and Deanna Breaux (Michael) of Bayou Black; grandchildren, John Edward Davis, Elizabeth Stone (Brad), Leonce Breaux (Chelsea) and Angela Hollier (Anthony); 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Tommy Davis (Cathy); and sister, Elaine Deroche (David); sisters-in-law, Amanda Davis and Carol Davis, and brother-in-law, Luke Duplantis Jr; and special friends, Daniel and Tammy Schefke.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emile Joseph Davis and Mary Ann Brunet Davis; brothers, Lloyd, Jerry, George and Roy Davis; and sister, Lola Duplantis.
John was a loving husband, great father, fantastic grandfather and an awesome uncle. He was retired from Carpenter's Local Union as a millwright. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019