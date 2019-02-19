John Joseph McMeel, age 78, a native and resident of Houma, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019.



Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, at Chauvin Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday, February 22, at St. Louis Catholic Church. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with burial in the church cemetery.



He is survived by one son, Robert "Robbie" McMeel and wife, Rebecca "Becky" Guidry McMeel of Houma; two brothers, Frank Benoit and wife, Connie, and Walton Benoit; three grandchildren, Amber Alf and husband, Johnny, Dawn Guidry and husband, Clint, and Margaret McMeell; five great-grandchildren, Kirsten Labouve, Kayla Alf, Hailey and Taryn Guidry, and Ian Buquet, all of Houma.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Marjorie Lirette McMeel; mother, Marjorie Thibodeaux Guidry; father, Charles McMeel; brother, Michael McMeel; and very special friend, Gloria St. John King.



He worked in the oilfield and was owner of MASSCO, Inc.



He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much. They all went out to breakfast every Saturday morning that he was able. He loved hunting in his earlier years and enjoyed seeing all his friends at "Jack's" and talking about old times.



He will be truly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019