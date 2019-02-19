Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
John McMeel
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for John McMeel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Joseph McMeel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Joseph McMeel Obituary
John Joseph McMeel, age 78, a native and resident of Houma, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, at Chauvin Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday, February 22, at St. Louis Catholic Church. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with burial in the church cemetery.

He is survived by one son, Robert "Robbie" McMeel and wife, Rebecca "Becky" Guidry McMeel of Houma; two brothers, Frank Benoit and wife, Connie, and Walton Benoit; three grandchildren, Amber Alf and husband, Johnny, Dawn Guidry and husband, Clint, and Margaret McMeell; five great-grandchildren, Kirsten Labouve, Kayla Alf, Hailey and Taryn Guidry, and Ian Buquet, all of Houma.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Marjorie Lirette McMeel; mother, Marjorie Thibodeaux Guidry; father, Charles McMeel; brother, Michael McMeel; and very special friend, Gloria St. John King.

He worked in the oilfield and was owner of MASSCO, Inc.

He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much. They all went out to breakfast every Saturday morning that he was able. He loved hunting in his earlier years and enjoyed seeing all his friends at "Jack's" and talking about old times.

He will be truly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now