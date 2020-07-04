A Christian Memorial will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11 am for John Karl Thibodeaux at First Baptist Church of Port Barre, with the Rev. Benji Richard, pastor, officiating the service. Karl, age 63, of Opelousas, peacefully passed away to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday June 17, 2020. He was born on April 21, 1957, in Church Point, La., the son of Edmond Thibodeaux, Jr. and Jeanette Gautreaux Thibodeaux.



Karl spent his last 19 years of his life working for Baker Hughes in Broussard, La., as the Facility Coordinator, with impressive and extensive knowledge in all areas of Electrical, Mechanical, HVAC and Piping. His smile and laughter brought much joy to their workday and he will be deeply missed by his coworkers and friends.



Karl was also a very accomplished musician and talented artist. He loved playing his steel guitar with the worship team at his church and with his father at nursing homes and fundraisers. His artistry talent allowed him to sketch beautiful charcoal and ink pen drawings of churches, Acadian Style homes and the life on the swamps of South Louisiana. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, carpentry and worshiping the Lord.



Those of us left behind to carry on his memory in our hearts are his father, Edmond Thibodeaux Jr.; three sisters, his twin, Karleen T. Kaiser, Vanessa T. Ortego, and Sandra T. Ryder and her husband Mike (his beloved brother-in-law and friend); daughter, Tayler Thibodeaux (Mother, Debbie Bozeman); son, Tyler Thibodeaux (Mother, Beryl LeBouef); grandson, Kyler Thibodeaux; and a multitude of nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces that he loved dearly.



He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Jeanette Gautreaux Thibodeaux; and ex-wife, Pamela Richard Thibodeaux.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Karl's Memory to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 853 Saizon Ave., Port Barre, LA 70577.



Church Funeral Services & Crematory in Baton Rouge is in charge of arrangements.



