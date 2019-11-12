|
John Kerry LeBoeuf, age 64, a native of Schriever and resident of Gray, passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
Memorial services will be held at Schriever Baptist Mission beginning at 11 a.m. with reception following services on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Kerry is survived by his wife of 42 years, Tonja; two daughters, Julia LeBoeuf, Alycia LeBoeuf; two grandsons, Johnathan Williams Jr.; Jraesen Williams; brother, Gerald LeBoeuf; and three sisters, Dorothy Bonvillian, Dolores Papa, Joyce Bilello.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Elodie LeBoeuf; and his fishing buddy and brother, James LeBoeuf.
Kerry will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by all who were blessed to know him. He graduated in the class of '73 from Terrebonne High School. He enjoyed fishing and playing in pool tournaments; but most of all, he loved playing with his two grandsons.
Chauvin Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019