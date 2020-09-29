1/1
John L. Sarre Jr.
John L. Sarre, Jr.
Raceland - John L. Sarre, Jr., 63, a native and resident of Raceland, LA, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Falgout Funeral Home, Raceland, LA. A Christian service will be held at 11:00 am with burial to follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Raceland, LA. Rev. Ben Bufkin will be officiating.
He is survived by his wife, Angela; children, Kelli Sarre, Kyle Sarre and Grace Sarre; step-children, Amber Gillies and Bradley Lovell; sisters, Susan and husband Kerry Wolverton, Holly and husband Thomas Weed; and brother, James Sarre; step-grandchildren, Sydney Matherne and Kaden Gillies, niece, Melanie Wolverton and nephew, Patrick Wolverton and cousins, Betsy Stout and Jack Marsal.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Louis Sarre, Sr. and Mary Wayne Sarre.
John worked 17 years at Terrebonne General Hospital as a registered CT Technologist, enjoyed computers, and was an avid LSU fan.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Home
3838 Louisiana 1
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-5261
