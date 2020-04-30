Home

John Lawrence Celestin Sr.

John Lawrence Celestin Sr., 82, lovingly known as "Big John" passed away peacefully at 10:38 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020. He was a resident of Gray, and an active member of the Thibodaux East Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.

John is survived by his wife of 61 years, Hallet Riley Celestin; five children, Billijean M. Celestin, Shreda C. Goens (Damon), John L. Celestin Jr. (Charlotte), Kia C. Andrus, and Joel A. Celestin (Wanda); five grandchildren; Jasmine C. Rogers (Jude), Jamin W. Andrus, Johnna, Jackson and Payge Celestin.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward "Mannie" Celestin; mother, Daisy Bell Matthews; adoptive parents, Johnny and Dora Rollins; brothers, Roland Payne and Floyd Ruffin Sr.; sister, Rosa Bell Wolfe; adoptive sisters, Zenobia R. Aitkens and Doretha R. Madison; paternal grandparents, George and Amelia Celestin; maternal grandparents, James, Sr. and Hattie Winslow Matthews; and son-in-law, Isaac Andrus Jr.

Memorial services are pending at this time.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
