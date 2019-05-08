Home

Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
John Lee Morris

John Lee Morris Obituary
John Lee Morris, 63, a lifelong resident of Houma, passed away May 7, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Houma.

He is survived by his wife, Marie Marcel Morris; sons, Arthur Ostheimer Jr. and wife, Amy Haydel Ostheimer, and Jonathan Morris and fiancée, Catherine Fussell; brothers, David Morris and Larry Morris; granddaughter, Lillian Ostheimer; grandsons, Jackson Ostheimer, Quinn Ostheimer and Easton Ostheimer; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Corley Morris and Vera Mary Morris; and brother, Paul Morris.

John was the shop foreman for Southland Dodge for 40 plus years and was a passionate member of Southland's Racing Teams. He was an ace mechanic who could fix anything with a motor.

John loved to bowl. He bowled several perfect games and was inducted to the Bayou Region Bowling Hall of Fame. He loved his family and was happiest when barbecuing or boiling seafood at family gatherings. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Donations can be made to the and .

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 8 to May 9, 2019
