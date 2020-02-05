|
|
John Lombardi, born on Feb. 11, 1952, peacefully passed away on Jan. 18, 2020, at his daughter Rachelle's home after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Evelyn Lombardi, and his daughter, Juliette Lombardi.
John will be lovingly remembered by his brother, Michael, and his children, Rachelle, Joshua, and Shawna. He will also be missed by his grandchildren, Ethan, Aidan and Julie.
John worked at McDermott for 15 years. He enjoyed spending his retired years at the North Branch Library in Gray. He loved reading, watching movies and discussing many topics which he researched. He will be remembered as a person who loved conversation.
He will sadly be missed by family and friends.
His memorial will be held from 1 until 4 p.m. on Feb. 9, at Michele's Catering, 125 Agnes Street in Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020