|
|
John Lucuis Burt Jr., 77, a native of Ventura, Calif., and resident of Donaldsonville, passed away on May 8, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, sibling and friend to many.
He had a passion for race cars, drag racing, fishing at his camp in Grand Isle and spending time with his family. He lived life in the fast lane.
John leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Jonnie H. Burt; six children, John L. Burt III, Chad M. Burt, Yvette Ford (Lonnie), Bridget Melancon, Mel Gremillion (Dwight) and Amanda Caballero (Quinn); 12 grandchildren, Nicholas Radovich, Brock Radovich, Abbie Bourg, Aimee Landry, Benjamin Ford, Ashley Owen, Rebecca Gremillion, Alaina Esneault, Hailey and Hunter Caballero, Dalton Burt, and Kevin Burt; five great-grandchildren, Tevin Radovich, Noelle Toups, Joselynn Toups, Rhyann Radovich and Adrian Ford; and four siblings, Jeanette Smyers, Sylvia Becnel (Beck), Lawrence L. Burt (Patsy), and Philip N. Burt (Kathy).
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Virginia Burt; and sister, Nancy Coopersmith.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Hood and Tommy Newchurch.
The family would like to thank his caregivers, Miss. Beth Bourgeois, Miss. Lois Sawyer, and Miss. Sue Richard. Also, a special thanks to Jimmy and Diane Madere, Robert and Dale Himel and Ellen Guillot for their kindness through this difficult time.
Visitation will be held from 7:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Ourso Funeral Home in Donaldsonville. Mass of Christian burial will follow at Ascension Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the church mausoleum.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 10 to May 13, 2019