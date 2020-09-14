John Michael Bennett, 38, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at 9:20 a.m. Born on May 3, 1982, he was a native and resident of Thibodaux.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray.



He is survived by his parents, Darrell Hugh and Elizabeth Gaudet Bennett; sister, Melanie Pitre; brother, Joseph Bennett; niece, Janie Pitre LeBouef (Sergio); nephew, Jake Pitre; grandfather, Henry Bennett; aunts and uncles, Phyllis and Daniel Trosclair, Robin Gaudet, Barbara and Ken Delcambre.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sue Bennett and Richard and Elsie Gaudet; and uncle, Richard Gaudet Jr.



The family would like to thank the staff of Heart of Hospice, especially, Amy, Casey, Stephanie and Lesley, as well as Dr. Chester Boudreaux, Heather, Dr. Gary Birdsall, Dr. Lisa Wyatt and Cindy for their care.



In lieu of flowers, memorial masses are requested for John and his family.



Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



