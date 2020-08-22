John Thomas Moore Sr., 84, a native of Thomaston, Ga., and resident of Houma, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.
Visitation is scheduled for 5-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Chauvin Funeral Home and 9 a.m. until funeral time Saturday at Bayou Blue United Methodist Church in Houma. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church.
Mr. Moore is survived by his wife, Libbi Stokes Moore; three sons, John Jr. and wife Vickie of Bourg; Jay Moore of Houma; Tracy and wife April of Houma; a stepdaughter, Kathyleigh Porche and wife Faye Porche of Houma; and stepson, Dan Stokes and wife Jenny of Oviedo, Fla. He is also survived by his very close family friend, Leslie Chaffin and husband Micky of Thomaston, Ga.; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, a brother, Haywood Moore and wife Bobi of Canton, Ill.; a godchild, Noel Bussey of Bourg; and numerous nieces and nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Callie Moore, of Thomaston, Ga., his son, William Keith Moore of Amelia; and his sister and brother-in-law, Olen and Lillian Dominy of Macon, Ga.
Mr. Moore was an Army Ranger and a decorated helicopter pilot. He served one tour of duty in Korea and two in Vietnam, the first with the 7/1st Cavalry/336 Anc and the second with the 101st Aviation Battalion. During his service to his country he flew over 1,200 combat missions and was decorated with the Air Medal (32), Good Conduct Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, Korea Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon and Service Medal with bronze star, Parachutist Badge, and several other medals. He will be honored with a full military service. He retired from the U.S. Army in 1975 after serving 23 years and was employed as a pilot for a local company until he retired in 1999.
He was a member of Bayou Blue United Methodist Church, the Regional Military Museum of Houma and a life member of the BLACKHAWKS Helicopter Association, Vietnam Helicopter Pilots' Association and Military Officers Association of America. He was also a member of the Nosotros cancer support group, Relay For Life
, TGMC rehab support group, and Veterans Administration support group.
He enjoyed traveling and gardening, was married to his wife that he cherished all his life for 30 years and was devoted to his family. He was an organ donor as it was his belief that in this way he could give a better life to others. His grandchildren and great grandchildren adored their Grandpa and Papa ,and he was well respected and loved by his friends, many scattered all over the world, as he made friends wherever he went.
A special thanks is given to Karen and Ray Duthu for their faithful and dependable care for the past nine years for he and his wife. And also to current caregivers Constance, Sylvia, Prescilla, and Ann (and all others) who have also cared for him faithfully. None of them will ever know how much help and emotional support they have given to each of us. All were provided through HomeInstead Senior Care, for which we are grateful.
He was an inspiration to so many, especially those battling chronic illness, as he never gave up and continued to strive to be as independent as possible, without complaint, for as long as he was physically able.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to Jacobs K9 Vetiquette at www.jacobservicedogs.org
or Mary Bird Perkins at TGMC in Houma.