Mr. John where do i start. Well the many years we knew each other from when my wife first started working for y'all and to the day I walked in y'all house and said you look familiar. Well who would of thought we would ever connect again after over about 20 years later to find out we knew each other from offshore and you being my pilot. Talking about old times to sitting down eating breakfast with you. I will greatly miss you and hearing you saying hey Ray have a seat or what have i been up to. Those days will be missed but they will be cherished. Spread Your Wings & Fly High My Friend !!!

Ray Duthu

Family