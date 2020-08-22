1/1
John Moore Sr.
1936 - 2020
John Thomas Moore Sr., 84,  a native of Thomaston, Ga., and resident of Houma, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.  
Visitation is scheduled for 5-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Chauvin Funeral Home and 9 a.m. until funeral time Saturday at Bayou Blue United Methodist Church in Houma. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church.
Mr. Moore is survived by his wife, Libbi Stokes Moore; three sons, John Jr. and wife Vickie of Bourg; Jay Moore of Houma; Tracy and wife April of Houma; a stepdaughter, Kathyleigh Porche and wife Faye Porche of Houma; and stepson, Dan Stokes and wife Jenny of Oviedo, Fla. He is also survived by his very close family friend, Leslie Chaffin and husband Micky of Thomaston, Ga.; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, a brother, Haywood Moore and wife Bobi of Canton, Ill.; a godchild, Noel Bussey of Bourg; and numerous nieces and nephews, family and friends.  
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Callie Moore, of Thomaston, Ga., his son, William Keith Moore of Amelia; and his sister and brother-in-law, Olen and Lillian Dominy of Macon, Ga.
Mr. Moore was an Army Ranger and a decorated helicopter pilot. He served one tour of duty in Korea and two in Vietnam, the first with the 7/1st Cavalry/336 Anc and the second with the 101st Aviation Battalion. During his service to his country he flew over 1,200 combat missions and was decorated with the Air Medal (32), Good Conduct Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, Korea Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon and Service Medal with bronze star, Parachutist Badge, and several other medals. He will be honored with a full military service. He retired from the U.S. Army in 1975 after serving 23 years and was employed as a pilot for a local company until he retired in 1999.
He was a member of Bayou Blue United Methodist Church, the Regional Military Museum of Houma and a life member of the BLACKHAWKS Helicopter Association, Vietnam Helicopter Pilots' Association and Military Officers Association of America. He was also a member of the Nosotros cancer support group, Relay For Life, TGMC rehab support group, and Veterans Administration support group.
He enjoyed traveling and gardening, was married to his wife that he cherished all his life for 30 years and was devoted to his family. He was an organ donor as it was his belief that in this way he could give a better life to others. His grandchildren and great grandchildren adored their Grandpa and Papa ,and he was well respected and loved by his friends, many scattered all over the world, as he made friends wherever he went.
A special thanks is given to Karen and Ray Duthu for their faithful and dependable care for the past nine years for he and his wife. And also to current caregivers Constance, Sylvia, Prescilla, and Ann (and all others) who have also cared for him faithfully. None of them will ever know how much help and emotional support they have given to each of us. All were provided through HomeInstead Senior Care, for which we are grateful.
He was an inspiration to so many, especially those battling chronic illness, as he never gave up and continued to strive to be as independent as possible, without complaint, for as long as he was physically able.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to Jacobs K9 Vetiquette at www.jacobservicedogs.org or Mary Bird Perkins at TGMC in Houma.

Published in Houma Today on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
AUG
22
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Bayou Blue United Methodist Church
AUG
22
Service
11:00 AM
Bayou Blue United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
Memories & Condolences

15 entries
August 21, 2020
Libbie an family. I am so sorry for the loss. An. My words will not be of comfort right now, but cherish the Years and memories and know that you have comfort knowing he is at peace and in a much happier place with Rick than you and I are love you Vicki
Vicki Petree
Friend
August 20, 2020
What an incredible person!!
Loved by all!! I am honored to have known him.
Doe Danos
Friend
August 19, 2020
Libbi,I know what you are going through. They say time heals. It has been over two years and I don't feel any healing yet. The lonely feeling is over wheling. Try to stay busy that helps. Praying for you and stay in touch with your younger sis. Love you. !!!
Jan Stokes
Sister
August 19, 2020
I remember John and Libbi both as smiling happy people. I know that wasn't always so do to some of their health struggles. John your a good soldier. Libbi your a good woman.
mike climer
Friend
August 18, 2020
My husband and I met John and Libbi in Hawaii when they and us were vacationing there. We really enjoyed meeting them and spending time with them. Beautiful couple.
Ina Ericson
Friend
August 18, 2020
Love and prayers to Libbi and the family. We will miss John! We were blessed to know him. Continued prayers for you all as you face the days ahead! Love, Jimmy and Marilyn Rogers
Marilyn Rogers
Friend
August 18, 2020
A TRUE GENTLEMAN! I enjoyed sharing his professional knowledge! God Speed Sir!
Rick Taylor
Coworker
August 17, 2020
Libbie May you cherish the memories an watch for sign that he will send you !! Love vicki petree. Arkansas
Vicki Petree
Friend
August 17, 2020
Libbi, our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with you during this time of great loss. John was a wonderful man who fought for his country and fought a long fight for his life
Debbie & Bacter James
Friend
August 17, 2020
Mr. John where do i start. Well the many years we knew each other from when my wife first started working for y'all and to the day I walked in y'all house and said you look familiar. Well who would of thought we would ever connect again after over about 20 years later to find out we knew each other from offshore and you being my pilot. Talking about old times to sitting down eating breakfast with you. I will greatly miss you and hearing you saying hey Ray have a seat or what have i been up to. Those days will be missed but they will be cherished. Spread Your Wings & Fly High My Friend !!!
Ray Duthu
Family
August 17, 2020
John was a dear friend, and besides all his other accomplishments. a great poker player. It was always fun to hear some of his hilarious stories at our weekly poker game. Rest in Peace John, you will be missed by all of us.
Butch Robichaux
Friend
August 17, 2020
Good Journey, clear sky’s, forever my Friend!
David Yelverton
Friend
August 17, 2020
May God keep you and your family in his care during this difficult time. Praying for all of you
Toni Guidry
Friend
August 17, 2020
Continued prayers for you, Libbi, and your family. Thank you for John’s service to our country. Enjoy your precious memories.
Carol Freeman
Classmate
August 17, 2020
John was a wonderful loving husband to Libbi for many years and their life together was a wonderful blessing to all of their family and friends.He will be greatly missed by many.Love both of you.
Pat & Bo Vandiver
Friend
