John Nicholas Battaglia, 73, a native and resident of Thibodaux passed away on Oct. 25, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at St. Genevieve Church, from 8 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux.
He is survived by his wife, Priscilla Naquin Battaglia; three daughters, Laurie (Rob) Wagner, Debra Gonzales, Lisa (Jason) Smith; brother, Michael Battaglia; sister, Veronica B Bednarz; and seven grandchildren, Wyatt, Reed and Zack Gonzales, Tristan and Ethan Smith, Laila and Dylan Wagner.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Marie Musso Battaglia.
John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He served the Houma-Thibodaux area as a dedicated pharmacist for over 45 years. He was an avid sports fan of LSU and the Saints, serving as president of the Golden Tigers Club of Thibodaux for many years. He was also a member of West Thibodaux Fire Company.
The family would like to express appreciation for Heart of Hospice, the staff of Thibodaux Regional's Intensive Care Unit and the staff of AMG Hospital in Houma; also Drs. Chester Boudreaux, Brian Parker, Ted Brady, David Patton, Raja Talluri. Also special thanks to Joseph Ellis who helped us during our difficult time.
Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019