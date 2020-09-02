1/1
John Norris "CoCo" Dean Sr.
1934 - 2020
John "CoCo" Norris Dean Sr., age 85, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 in his granddaughters' arms. He was native of Dulac.

Relatives and friends of the family were invited to attend a wake on Monday, Aug. 24, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Chauvin Funeral Home. Visitation continued on Tuesday, Aug. 25, from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.

CoCo was survived by his daughters, Evalina Pellegrin, Earline Collins (T Bruce), Arlene LeBoeuf (Rodney Sr.), and Tara D. Fitch (Zac); 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; half-brothers, Joe Dean and Ross Dean; and half-sister, Rose Pierre.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Eva Dean; son, John Dean Jr.; parents, Clarence and Eva Mae Fazzio Dean; brother, Joseph "Bolo" Ivy Dean Sr.; sisters, Wilda "Tunt Da" Verdin, and Anna Mae "Tunt Meon" Gregoire; and half-brother, Wilbert Dean.

CoCo was a loving and patient husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was an avid fisherman who loved the outdoors. He enjoyed cooking for family gatherings and watching wrestling. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Wake
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
AUG
25
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
AUG
25
Service
11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 19, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Shirley Feet
Family
