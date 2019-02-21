Home

John Parker Jr. Obituary
John Parker Jr., 74, a native and resident of Belle Rose, departed this life on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville.

Visiting will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, February 22, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, and from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, at First Israel Baptist Church in Belle Rose. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

John is survived by his wife, Sandra Turner Parker; sons, John Parker III and Julius Parker (Luna); brother, Ronald Keys; sisters, Joann Bailey and Rhena Tautimes (Fidel); uncle, Gus Williams; aunt, Rosemary Williams; three grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Parker Sr. and Alberta Taylor.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
