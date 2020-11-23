John Patrick "Pat" Barrilleaux
Thibodaux - John Patrick "Pat" Barrilleaux, 81, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, after a long enduring battle with Parkinson's Disease.
He was born on March 17, 1939, the ninth of 13 children, to John Anthony and Lillian Cyrilia LeRay Barrilleaux. He graduated from Thibodaux College in 1957. Following graduation, he partnered with his father and brother in the plumbing business, John Barrilleaux & Sons Plumbing, and received his license as a Master Plumber. With his brother, Carroll, he served the plumbing needs of the Thibodaux community for over 60 years until he retired.
He married his Mount Carmel Academy sweetheart, Margaret Gros, in September of 1958; and they had seven children.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Margaret Gros Barrilleaux; children - Dr. J. Chris Barrilleaux; Martha B. Steib (Damian); Anne M. Barrilleaux; Jane B. Falgoust (Terry); Theresa B. Benoit (Oliver); and Peter J. Barrilleaux (Louise Lebouef). Surviving siblings include Huey Barrilleaux, Gerald Barrilleaux, Julien Barrilleaux, Goldie B. Legendre, and Vernon Barrilleaux. He is also survived by his grandchildren whom he loved dearly - Emily and Eric Bourg; Jacob (Amy), Jordan, and James (Rosalyn) Steib; Nancy (Brandon) LeBoeuf, David, and Katherine Falgoust; Elizabeth and Olivia Benoit; and Sophie Barrilleaux; and two great grandchildren, Ethan and Ella Steib.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lillian Barrilleaux; one daughter, Mary Elizabeth Barrilleaux Bourg; siblings - Ethel B. Himel, Carroll Barrilleaux, Marlene B. Folse, Dr. Stephen Barrilleaux, and Catherine Mona B. Williams.
Pat was a Thibodaux Volunteer Firefighter, and a proud member of Protector No. 2, where he was extremely active in his early life. With the good-natured rivalry between local fire companies, he was fond of saying "it takes two #1's to equal a #2."
Pat was a devout Roman Catholic, committed to both communal and private prayer. With a special devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary, he prayed the rosary multiple times per day. His devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus inspired his faithfulness to apostolic work. He was a founding member of St. Genevieve Catholic Church, where he served as Parish Council President and headed the maintenance committee for many years. He initiated "Heaven's Helpers," an outreach group to help the elderly. He also spearheaded the Good Samaritan Food Bank in association with Sr. Miriam at Associated Catholic Charities. With his wife, they chaired the St. Genevieve Fair, and the Home and School Association at St. Genevieve School, as well as mentored young couples preparing for Christian marriage in the Pre-Cana program. He twice served as Grand Knight to Lafourche Council 1114 Knights of Columbus, and was a Fourth Degree knight. He served in ministry as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, choir member, and catechist. The ministries he perhaps enjoyed the most included preparing young people for the Sacrament of Confirmation, and helping the elderly with ordinary manual tasks they could no longer do for themselves. In 1991, he received the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice Cross, a papal award, from Pope John Paul II. In 2011, E. D. White Catholic High School honored him with the Outstanding Alumnus Award.
Of all his ministries, none were more important to him than his Vocation to the Married Life. He committed to his wife, Margaret, to love her truly, faithfully, and fruitfully for 62 years, sharing their joys and sufferings in whatever circumstances life brought to them. He had no greater pride than that he and Margaret sacrificed to send all of their children to both St. Genevieve Elementary School, and E. D. White Catholic High School, because they considered Catholic education to be a mission of the church, and was important to both of them. As patriarch of his family, there was no greater responsibility than ensuring that his children knew they were loved and provided for according to their own unique needs. His grandchildren will forever remember their Poppa's floridly descriptive stories-with wide eyes, anticipation, and glee-while sitting on their Poppa's knee.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Landry's Funeral Home, Inc., Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00am until 10:30am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 815 Barbier Avenue, Thibodaux, Louisiana at 11:00am. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux, Louisiana.
The family would like to thank Dr. Chester Boudreaux, M.D. and his nurse practitioner, Heather Thomasie, NP. Very special thanks to Dr. Edward Haight, M.D., and his nurse, Rachel Gros. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Genevieve Church, St. Genevieve School, or E. D. White Catholic High School would be greatly appreciated.
Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com
.
Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.