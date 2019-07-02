Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Waggoner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Paul Waggoner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Paul Waggoner Obituary
John Paul Waggoner, 64, passed away at 9:08 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019. He was a native of El Paso, Texas and resident of Houma.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Chauvin Funeral Home. Memorial Services will begin at 11 a.m., with a private burial to be held at a later date.

John is survived by his beloved wife, Vickie Rhodes Waggoner; children, John Percy Waggoner and Morgan Victoria Waggoner; mother, Gladys Gross Waggoner; siblings, Frances Henry, Wayne Waggoner, Mary Waggoner and Teresa Ellis; father-in-law, Percy Rhodes Sr.; and mother-in-law, Ann Neil Rhodes.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Harry Waggoner; and brother, Peter Waggoner.
John was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was also an expert cook. John also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. John was a family man and could always be found with his family at his side. He had a good sense of humor and told many jokes.

John's memory will live on and he will always be remembered and forever loved.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 2 to July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now