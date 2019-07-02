John Paul Waggoner, 64, passed away at 9:08 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019. He was a native of El Paso, Texas and resident of Houma.



Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Chauvin Funeral Home. Memorial Services will begin at 11 a.m., with a private burial to be held at a later date.



John is survived by his beloved wife, Vickie Rhodes Waggoner; children, John Percy Waggoner and Morgan Victoria Waggoner; mother, Gladys Gross Waggoner; siblings, Frances Henry, Wayne Waggoner, Mary Waggoner and Teresa Ellis; father-in-law, Percy Rhodes Sr.; and mother-in-law, Ann Neil Rhodes.



He was preceded in death by his father, John Harry Waggoner; and brother, Peter Waggoner.

John was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was also an expert cook. John also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. John was a family man and could always be found with his family at his side. He had a good sense of humor and told many jokes.



John's memory will live on and he will always be remembered and forever loved.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 2 to July 4, 2019