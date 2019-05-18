|
John R. Leviness, age 72, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, May 21 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Golden Meadow. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
John is survived by his wife of 42 years, Ella Mae L. Leviness; children, Robert and Crystal Leviness; grandchild, Tal Leviness; and sister Annette King.
He was preceded in death by his son, Lee Leviness; grandchild, Michael Leviness; brother, Jerry Waller; and parents, L.C. Leviness and Margie Ainsworth.
John was a loving husband and father who served in the U.S. Army where he was a master carpenter. He worked as a boat captain for over 30 years.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 18 to May 20, 2019