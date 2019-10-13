|
John R. Thompson, 66 a native of Melville and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, with his loving family at his side.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
John is survived by his children, Robert D. Thompson, Christina (Curtis) T. Bouvier and Jo L. Thompson; brothers, James Long and Ralph Tydings; sister, Dorthy Brown; and 10 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara W. Thompson; son, Bobby Joe Thompson; and his parents.
John enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on cars.
Samart-Mothe Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019