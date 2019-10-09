|
John Russell Theriot, 82 a native of Houma and resident of Raceland, passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, with his loving family at his side.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral services on Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m., with burial at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
John is survived by his daughters, Arlette T. Cheramie, and Phaedra Theriot (Philip Gros); sisters, Theresa T. Rogers, and Mary T. Meilan; grandchildren, John (Tiffany) Cheramie and Nicole (John) Roupe; and great-grandchild, Nathaniel Cheramie.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha Foret Theriot; parents, Robert and Mae Mary Thibodaux Theriot; and brothers, Eris Theriot, Dallas Theriot Sr., Donald Theriot and Robert Theriot, Jr.
Samart-Mothe Funeral is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019