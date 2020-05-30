Mr. John Stanley Craft, 73, longtime resident of Houma passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020.



John is survived by three daughters, Michele Lopez and husband, David, Anita Plaisance and husband, Danny, and Mary Vertrees; grandchildren, Garrett Lopez, Connor Lopez, Miranda Plaisance and James Vertrees; sisters, Jeanne Payelle, Patricia Ward, and Diana LeBlanc and numerous nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Melody Craft; parents, Joseph and Lowney Craft; and sister, Virginia Meyers.



John was a loving father and grandfather who loved the outdoors, especially fishing and gardening.



The family would like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice staff for their support and service to the family and Mr. Craft.



A private graveside service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store