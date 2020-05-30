John Stanley Craft
1946 - 2020
Mr. John Stanley Craft, 73, longtime resident of Houma passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020.

John is survived by three daughters, Michele Lopez and husband, David, Anita Plaisance and husband, Danny, and Mary Vertrees; grandchildren, Garrett Lopez, Connor Lopez, Miranda Plaisance and James Vertrees; sisters, Jeanne Payelle, Patricia Ward, and Diana LeBlanc and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Melody Craft; parents, Joseph and Lowney Craft; and sister, Virginia Meyers.

John was a loving father and grandfather who loved the outdoors, especially fishing and gardening.

The family would like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice staff for their support and service to the family and Mr. Craft.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Published in Houma Today from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 29, 2020
Mr John was a special man a good friend a kind and gentle soul. Now in the arms of Jesus.
Eva
Friend
