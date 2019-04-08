|
John Tabor Jr., a native of St. James and resident of Choctaw, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, at the age of 85.
He was survived by his son, Dwayne Tabor and wife Veronica; daughter, Lisa Bernard and husband Troy; grandchildren, Mandy, Derek, Justin, Joshua, and Ethan; great-grandchildren, Kayley, Alyssa, Kaden, Dayton, Bailey, Braxton, Kasey, and Henri; brothers, Harry Tabor, Clovis Tabor, and Lester Tabor; and sisters, Lena Falgoust, Doris Becnel, Rosemary Verdin, Theresa Thibodaux, Mary Ann Babin, and Annie Huynh.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Emma Tabor Sr.; brothers, Lloyd Tabor and Leo Tabor; and sisters, Alice Simon and Anita Mae Thibodaux.
John loved fishing, playing his guitar and cracking jokes. He proudly served in the US Navy as a Quartermaster. He will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank the staff at Audubon Health and Rehab and St. Catherine's Hospice.
Upon his request, no public services will be held.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019