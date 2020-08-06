1/1
John Walter Trosclair, III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Walter Trosclair, III, "Knucklehead", 59, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gibson, passed away at 4:47 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 12 noon until funeral time at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel 230 South Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Gerald Matthews (Sheree); daughters, Tabitha Matthews, Renee' Veal, and Jamica Trosclair; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Micheal Trosclair (Gail); sisters, Susan Dawson (Fred)), Lori Ann Trosclair, Chanel McKinley (Juan), Lejuana Simmons (James), Kwanza Harold (Lance) and Ashley Jenkins (Larry); and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Thomas Trosclair; parents, John Trosclair Jr. and Irma Lee Brown; sisters, Yvonne Celestin and Sandra Trosclair; and brothers-in-law, Lionel and Wayne Thomas.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved