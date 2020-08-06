John Walter Trosclair, III, "Knucklehead", 59, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gibson, passed away at 4:47 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020.



A public viewing will be conducted from 12 noon until funeral time at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel 230 South Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery.



He is survived by his son, Gerald Matthews (Sheree); daughters, Tabitha Matthews, Renee' Veal, and Jamica Trosclair; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Micheal Trosclair (Gail); sisters, Susan Dawson (Fred)), Lori Ann Trosclair, Chanel McKinley (Juan), Lejuana Simmons (James), Kwanza Harold (Lance) and Ashley Jenkins (Larry); and numerous other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Thomas Trosclair; parents, John Trosclair Jr. and Irma Lee Brown; sisters, Yvonne Celestin and Sandra Trosclair; and brothers-in-law, Lionel and Wayne Thomas.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.





