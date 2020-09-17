1/1
John Whitney Verdin
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Whitney Verdin
Terrebonne Parish - John Whitney Verdin, 76, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 4:54am. John was a native of Lafitte, LA and a resident of Terrebonne Parish, LA.
Graveside Services will be held in Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidel, LA. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 1:30pm.
John is survived by his loving children, Lisa Drago, Christine Verdin Toney, and Jackie Lynn Verdin; siblings, Nichal Verdin, Louis Verdin, Marie Verdin Bond Talamo; nine loving grandchildren and nine great grandchild. John also leaves behind his loving fiance', Grace Creppal.
John is preceded in death by his wife, Jewel Seymour Verdin; parents, Antoine and Marie Calastro Verdin; siblings, Fedless Verdin, Wilfred Verdin, Laurel Verdin Garrbott, Lillian Verdin Duffourc, Antoine David Verdin, Allan Levron; granddaughter, O'njel Marie Verdin.
John was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He also was a boat captain most of his life and worked for Army Corp of Engineers as well as thirty-five of those years for Diamond Services.
John was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather who could always be counted on to be there when you needed him.
John will be greatly missed; but his life and memory will live on in those who love him.
Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of John Verdin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 16, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Debra Levet
September 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Janice Moore
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved