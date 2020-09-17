John Whitney Verdin

Terrebonne Parish - John Whitney Verdin, 76, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 4:54am. John was a native of Lafitte, LA and a resident of Terrebonne Parish, LA.

Graveside Services will be held in Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidel, LA. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 1:30pm.

John is survived by his loving children, Lisa Drago, Christine Verdin Toney, and Jackie Lynn Verdin; siblings, Nichal Verdin, Louis Verdin, Marie Verdin Bond Talamo; nine loving grandchildren and nine great grandchild. John also leaves behind his loving fiance', Grace Creppal.

John is preceded in death by his wife, Jewel Seymour Verdin; parents, Antoine and Marie Calastro Verdin; siblings, Fedless Verdin, Wilfred Verdin, Laurel Verdin Garrbott, Lillian Verdin Duffourc, Antoine David Verdin, Allan Levron; granddaughter, O'njel Marie Verdin.

John was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He also was a boat captain most of his life and worked for Army Corp of Engineers as well as thirty-five of those years for Diamond Services.

John was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather who could always be counted on to be there when you needed him.

John will be greatly missed; but his life and memory will live on in those who love him.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of John Verdin.



