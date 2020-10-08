1/1
John "Nip" Winchester Jr.
Donaldsonville - John "Nip" Winchester, Jr. departed this life on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at his residence in Donaldsonville, LA. He was 74 and a native of St. James, LA. Visitation on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, Donaldsonville, LA from 11:00am to Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00pm; Holy Rosary at 11:30am. Burial in St. James Catholic Church Cemetery. Survived by his wife, Mary Winchester; 1 son, John Winchester, III (Chayla); 1 daughter, Anita Winchester-Johnson; 6 brothers, Sylvester, Sr., Charles, Alcus, Paul, David and Joseph Winchester; 3 sisters, Sylvia Tankerson, Florence Winchester and Yolanda Winchester; 9 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Mary and John Winchester, Sr.; 1 son, Antonio DeWayne Young; 1 sister, Janel Gordon. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA. 70346. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
