Johnell Westbrook, age 75, a native of Terrebonne and resident of Houma, passed away on May 12, 2020.



He is survived by his daughter, RonKesha Westbrook; uncle, Sam Green, Jr.; and aunt, Leola W. McGuire



He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Martha Green Westbrook; grandmother, Carrie Hite Westbrook; and brothers, Albert, Jr. and Sidney Westbrook.



Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home in Charge of arrangements.



