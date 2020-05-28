Johnell Westbrook, age 75, a native of Terrebonne and resident of Houma, passed away on May 12, 2020.
He is survived by his daughter, RonKesha Westbrook; uncle, Sam Green, Jr.; and aunt, Leola W. McGuire
He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Martha Green Westbrook; grandmother, Carrie Hite Westbrook; and brothers, Albert, Jr. and Sidney Westbrook.
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home in Charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today from May 28 to May 29, 2020.