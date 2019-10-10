Home

Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
Johnnie Holmes

Johnnie Holmes Obituary
Johnnie Holmes, 66, a resident of Raceland, departed this life on Friday on Oct. 4, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church, Morning Star Baptist Church in Raceland. Burial in Morris Town Cemetery in Raceland.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his beloved wife, Carolyn Marie Holmes; sons, Alvin and Bryan (Mary) Gibbs and Victor Dickerson; daughters, Misty Andrews (Traylia), Anastasia Mayer (Bruce) and Melinda Gibbs; brothers, James Holmes; sisters, Ida Mae Pierre and Dorothy Holmes; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Benny and Mary Holmes; sister, Ethel Mae Holmes; and brother, Jerry and Ricky Holmes Jr.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
