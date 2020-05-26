|
|
Johnnie J. Trahan, 64, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on May 21, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Monica Trahan; sons, Jeremy Trahan and fiancé, Tacha Verdin, and John Trahan; daughter, Brandy Sweat; brothers, James Relan and Jack Trahan; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Octavia Lirette Relan and Earl Trahan; and son Joushua Trahan.
Johnnie was a loving, caring, and thoughtful person who had a heart of gold. His loving personality was very contagious and he would do anything for anyone. He always brought smiles to his family and friends.
Johnnie loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending quality time with everyone and also cherished every moment in life Johnnie was taken too soon from us, but heaven needed another angel to take care of others. He is now at peace and in the hands of the Lord Jesus Christ looking down upon those who need him.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the family to assist with expenses would be appreciated
Celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 26 to May 27, 2020