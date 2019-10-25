|
|
Johnny J. Eymard Jr., 74, a native of Larose and resident of Raceland, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 28 at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until service time. A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m., at the church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Johnny is survived by his daughters, Kelly E. Theriot (Kelly), Alison E. Landry (Jody); mother, Maude G. Eymard; sister, Mary E. Deerman; grandchildren, Erin, Timothy, Alexis, Brenna, Abigail; great-grandchildren, Avleigh and Victoria; fiancé, Brenda M. Roy, and her children, Paul E. Kirkpatrick, John Kirkpatrick (Perla), grandchildren, Holly and Rachel and two great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father, Johnny J. Eymard Sr.
Johnny is a former employee at St. Anne Hospital. He was an avid New Orleans Saints and LSU fan and loved horseracing. He is a Vietnam veteran, who served in the Army.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Veterans preferred.
Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019