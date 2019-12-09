Home

Johnny Loupe, 94, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Holy Savior Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Johnny is survived by his sons, Anthony (Priscila) Loupe, Michael Loupe and Brian Loupe; daughters, Christine L. Arcement and Lisa (Samuel) Ledet; sister, Rita Bonvillian; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Loupe was preceded in death by his wife Mary Frances Snyder Loupe; parents, Joseph and Bertha Loupe; son, James Loupe; son-in-law, Fay Arcement; daughter-in-law, Leeann Loupe; brothers, Hubert, Emelien, Adam, Leroy, Claude and Dave Loupe; and sisters, Adele Savoie, Eva Chauvin and Viola Loupe.

He was a World War II veteran and member of the American Legion.

Arrangements by Falgout Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
