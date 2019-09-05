|
Johnny "Tah" Pellegrin, 75, a native and resident of Dulac, passed away on Sept. 2, 2019.
Visitation will be held in his honor from 8:30 a.m. until the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Holy Family Church in Dulac. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his daughters, Stephanie Pellegrin and Tracy Pellegrin; former wife Geraldine Billiu; companion Lavonne Brady; brother Perry Pellegrin Sr. (Penny); sister Sheryl Gautier (Michael); grandson Alejandro Martinez; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Pellegrin and Josephine Marie Pellegrin; brothers George Pellegrin Jr. and Anthony "Bee" Pellegrin; and sisters Joyce Pellegrin and Lois White.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019