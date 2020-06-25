Johnny Rose Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnny "Blue" Rose, Jr., 52, a native and resident of Raceland, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Visiting will be held on Friday, June 26, from noon to 4 p.m. at Kennedy Funeral Home and will resume on Saturday, June 27, from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at 2 p.m. at Kingdom Impact Global Worship Center in Raceland. Burial in Third Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Raceland. Pastor Clyde Thomas officiating.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his parents, Johnny Rose, Sr. (Katherine); sons, JaVonnie Raymond and Cadarren Turner; brothers, Roy Robinson (Trisha) and Jerren Jefferson; grandmother, Bertha Rose; grandchildren, Tre'yaughna, Jayceon Raymond and Jorgio Mack; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Aletha Gray Monora; son, De'Eric Raymond; grandparents, Gladys and Ezekiel Gray; grandfather, Joseph Rose; and nephew, Roydriguez Robinson, Jr.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Kennedy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Kingdom Impact Global Worship Center
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Service
02:00 PM
Kingdom Impact Global Worship Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved