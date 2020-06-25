Johnny "Blue" Rose, Jr., 52, a native and resident of Raceland, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Visiting will be held on Friday, June 26, from noon to 4 p.m. at Kennedy Funeral Home and will resume on Saturday, June 27, from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at 2 p.m. at Kingdom Impact Global Worship Center in Raceland. Burial in Third Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Raceland. Pastor Clyde Thomas officiating.



He leaves to cherish his memories, his parents, Johnny Rose, Sr. (Katherine); sons, JaVonnie Raymond and Cadarren Turner; brothers, Roy Robinson (Trisha) and Jerren Jefferson; grandmother, Bertha Rose; grandchildren, Tre'yaughna, Jayceon Raymond and Jorgio Mack; and numerous other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Aletha Gray Monora; son, De'Eric Raymond; grandparents, Gladys and Ezekiel Gray; grandfather, Joseph Rose; and nephew, Roydriguez Robinson, Jr.



Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store