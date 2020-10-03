Joleen "Kitty" Dennise Kakazu MillerJoleen "Kitty" Dennise Kakazu White Miller was born in Chicago, Illinois on January 17, 1952. She passed peacefully at home and entered Heaven's gates on September 26, 2020.She was an optimistic, cheerful, and friendly woman who made you laugh and always had a smile on her face. She loved animals. Joleen loved to travel with her co-workers on their annual trips to such destinations as The Hawaiian Islands, Disney World, Niagara Falls, and cruises to Alaska and the Cayman Islands. She was a warrior, fighting cancer for the last 20 years. She always looked at the bright side of things and never showed her discomfort.Joleen was predeceased by her daughter Serena M. White, and brother Dennis Kakazu. Joleen is survived by her husband Jack W. Miller, son Ronald J. Biancaniello, daughter Raleen V. White, stepsons Monte and Michael Miller, and stepdaughter Ronesia Robichaux. She is also survived by her brothers Daniel and Ronald Kakazu, sisters Suzzett Kakazu and Taleea Bacuetes and 16 grandchildren and step-grandchildren Sophia, Joseph, Dustin, Hunter, Matthew, Monte Jr, Courtney, Meghan, Dean, Heidi, Michael Jr, Brandon, Alicia, Trennon, Dylan, and Haleigh.Jack, her beloved husband of more than 38 years, is her best friend and they loved and supported each other through good and bad times. He was her knight in shining armor and will miss her dearly.A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Thursday, Oct 8, 2020, from 1-4 PM at Samart Funeral Home, 4511 West Park Avenue, Gray, LA 70359.Online condolences can be given atSamart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.