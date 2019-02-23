|
Jolson Paul Hebert, 53, died February 20, 2019. Born August 19, 1965, he was a native and resident of Thibodaux.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, February 27, at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery.
He is survived by his daughter, Haven (Jacob Watson) Thibodeaux; mother, MaryLane Benoit Blackard; stepfather, Hoyt Blackard Sr.; grandchildren, Payton Thibodeaux and Freddie Johnson III; brothers, Jason Paul Hebert, Jamy Paul (Patty) Hebert, Hoyt Blackard Jr., Andrew Clinton Blackard, Troy Hebert and Wayne Hebert Jr.; sister, ZinaMarie (Gabriel) Durocher; stepmother, Joyce Hebert; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne M. Hebert Sr.; and grandparents, Velma Landry, Clinton Benoit, Ester Hebert and Hubert Hebert, Sr.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019