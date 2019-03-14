|
|
Jonea Divine Price, 21, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Raceland, passed away peacefully at 11:22 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Visitation will be held from noon until funeral time at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 4111 La. 308 in Raceland. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her parents, John Pollard and Adweena Price: brother, Truvan Price; and sisters, Latisha Price, Lameka (Tyrone) Davis, Bliss Price (Christopher) and Trisha Raymond.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Rev. Alfred and Elizabeth Pollard; and maternal grandparents, Willie and Lovenia Price.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019