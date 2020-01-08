Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ordoyne Funeral Home L.L.C.
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
Resources
More Obituaries for Joni Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joni Counts Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joni Counts Davis Obituary
Joni Counts Davis, 62, died at 2:46 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Born on July 16, 1957, she was a native of Colombia, South Carolina and resident of Thibodaux.

A visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until service time on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

She is survived by her son, Arron Marchbanks; daughters, Ginger Craft and Mindy Thibodaux and husband Mitchell; grandchildren, Mackenzie Thibodaux, Dalton Marchbanks, Amber Delatte and Dustin Thibodaux; great-grandchild, Everleigh Grace Delatte; and sister, Kathy Counts.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed Counts and Margaret Love Counts.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joni's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -