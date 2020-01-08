|
Joni Counts Davis, 62, died at 2:46 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Born on July 16, 1957, she was a native of Colombia, South Carolina and resident of Thibodaux.
A visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until service time on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
She is survived by her son, Arron Marchbanks; daughters, Ginger Craft and Mindy Thibodaux and husband Mitchell; grandchildren, Mackenzie Thibodaux, Dalton Marchbanks, Amber Delatte and Dustin Thibodaux; great-grandchild, Everleigh Grace Delatte; and sister, Kathy Counts.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed Counts and Margaret Love Counts.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020