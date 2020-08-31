1/1
Jorge Mario Corzo
Jorge Mario Corzo, 79, a native of Guatemala City, Guatemala, long term resident of Houma, and current resident of Opelousas, La., passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

He had a huge heart, never met a stranger and his favorite saying was "it's all about the quality of life."

He donated his body for the advancement of science to LSU Bureau of Anatomical Services. His wish was to have a memorial and celebration of his life which will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, at his home in Opelousas, beginning at 11 a.m. The family looks forward to seeing you to share stories of his life.

Mario was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Some of his happiest moments were when he spent time with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, M. Yvonne Theriot Corzo; sons, Rob Corzo and wife Jan, and Chris Corzo and wife Kristen; daughter, Mary C. DuBois and husband Kenneth; daughter through marriage, Amy McCann and husband Steve; former spouse, Kathleen Timmons; grandchildren, Robert and his wife Arielle, John, Samuel, Annulyn, Alexis, Zachary, Riley, Emmy, Steve III, Dominic, and Christian; great-granddaughter, Rowen; his sister, Mirtala Moore; and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his father, Juan Corzo Garcia; mother, Felisa Rosalez De La Roca; brother, Agustin Corzo; and sister, Estela Mendizabal.

Mario was a leading industrial hose fitting innovator for 40 years, owning several businesses throughout that period, with Mario Manufacturing being his pride and joy.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Mario's name to a charity of choice. Any expressions of sympathy can be sent to: Mario Manufacturing 843 Stewart St., Lafayette, LA 70501.

A special thanks to MD Anderson and also The Cancer Center of Acadiana at LGMC.


Published in Houma Today from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
