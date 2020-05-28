Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Jose Meilan
Visitation
Saturday, May 30, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Annunziata Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Annunziata Catholic Church
Jose Meilan

Jose Meilan Obituary
Jose "Pepe" Meilan, age 84, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He was a native of Cuba and a resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Annunziata Catholic Church on Saturday, May 30, at 9 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial following in Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

Jose is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary May Theriot Meilan; son, Robert Joseph Meilan; daughter, Adriana Marie Meilan Landry and husband, Brandon; grandchildren, William Joseph and Andrew Paul Meilan; sisters, Maria and Marina Meilan; cousin, Carmen Morgade.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dositeo Meilan and Florinda Morgade Meilan; sister, Irene Meilan; cousin, Hilda Morgade; and grandparents, Jose and Maria Meilan, and Martin and Josefa Morgade.

Jose was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all whose hearts he touched.

Chauvin Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 28 to May 29, 2020
